Ntungamo: Ruhaama county MP Nkwatsibwe Henry Zinkuratiire has urged old students to always go back to their former schools to offer their alma mater, support and guidance.

Mr Zinkuratiire said old boys and girls, especially politicians, career personalities or businessmen, should at some point during their career visit their former schools to assess the situation and help lobbying in order to promote education in their areas.

He made the remarks on Saturday after delivering 140 Iron sheets to Rweikiniro Secondary school in Ruhaama County. The MP had pledged during the last year’s general elections to roof staff quarters for the school.

Mr Zinkuratiire thanked the people of Rweikiniro and Ruhaama County in particular, for supporting the NRM government and himself in the last elections. He pledged to lobby and work for all people for better service delivery in Ruhaama county.

He promised to continue fulfilling his pledges to his voters.

Hon Zinkuratiire studied at Rweikiniro Secondary school in the early 1980s and passed with good grades.

The Rwenanuura-Kakukuuru Town council chairperson Kahinda Meshach commended Hon Zinkuratiire for investing and fulfilling his pledges to Rweikiniro Secondary school.

Mr Kahinda hailed the head teacher, staff, board and students for the good performance of the school which will enable it to increase the enrollment.

The Head teacher Rweikiniro SS Ekiyatsimire Peter Kagwisagye thanked leaders and parents for supporting the construction of staff houses which will help teachers to stay nearer to the school.

He also applauded Hon Zinkuratiire for promoting co-curricular activities in the school by donating football and netballs to students.

Present were Board members, staff, political and civil leaders among others.