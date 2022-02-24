By Everest Mukiibi

Government has embarked on rural electrification in Greater Luweero with an aim of fastening internet access to enhance Youth empowerment.

Government has hope that through this programme youths will be able to attain skills and jobs via internet platforms which will also enable them market their products.

While Launching the programme dubbed ‘’Enhancing Youth Empowerment’’,deputy secretary General for the Ruling party NRM’, Rosemary Namayanja Nsereko says that 55 transformers have been installed to distribute power for internet access in the rural areas of Luweero,Nakaseke and Nakasongola districts , with 3,857 households to benefit adding that over 1600 homes have already got power.

Jobless youths who have been hapless with NRM government are now blissful after launching the programme dubbed Enhancing youth empowerment as one of the key points in the party manifesto.

Namayanja says, it is their responsibility as the party to fulfill the manifesto and to supervise government projects in order to confirm whether they benefit the common citizen.

Namayanja adds that government has established different projects for the benefit of the Ugandan people, but leaders have been reluctant in supervising them due to loopholes in leadership.

Though greater Luweero is seeing such development, locals in rural areas are still complaining on the poor service delivery by the NRM government which has hindered development and better standards of living in the community.

Moses Yiga, the LC1 chairperson of Kakuuto cell together with Tadeo Oburu of Wabitungulu have narrated to Namayanja the prevailing problems faced by residents which have driven them to the point of hating the NRM government.

They conclude that government delayed to establish such projects though have hope to support NRM again if the established projects yield results and extended to other communities.