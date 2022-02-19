Former Makindye West Member of Parliament Hussein Kyanjo is still alive, according to Justice Forum (JEEMA) Spokesperson Ssentongo. A. Kyamundu.

Earlier on, rumors have been making rounds on social media alleging that Kyanjo, one of the founders of JEEMA is dead.

According to Kyamundu, the former legislator is currently in India, receiving treatment.

“The party has learnt of the rumors circulating on social media platforms announcing the death of Hon. Hussein Kyanjo.We wish to inform the public that, Hon Kyanjo is out of the country receiving treatment in India and we are happy to inform the general public that he is responding to treatment. We, therefore, request you to treat the ongoing rumors of his death with the contempt it deserves,” the Spokesperson noted.

He added that in the next few hours,” we have requested him to record a message which we shall pass to the general public”.

Kyanjo is battling with dystonia, a rare disease that eats up certain organs and muscles of the body. He also has cancer.

For the last eight years, he has been having toxin injections on the lower part of his jaws to keep the muscles in shape.