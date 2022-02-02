The joint task teams of Uganda Police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on Tuesday arrested 90 suspected criminals following a raid on Gaza slum, located in Mabito village, Nateete, Rubaga Division.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says due to intense operations on the Northern Bypass with the aim of clamping down on thugs, criminals have shifted to villages near the Northern Bypass.

He says the forces were prompted to carry out an intelligence led operation on Gaza so as to wipe out the criminals terrorizing people in and around Kampala.

“The village is a known hiding place for suspected criminals terrorizing Nateete, Busega, and Kampala areas,” Owoyesigyire said on Wednesday.

“Some 90 suspects were arrested and are currently detained at Nateete Police Station.”

Owoyesigyire further noted that the suspects have been engaging in crimes like phone theft during rush hours, burglary, and aggravated robbery.

Many of their victims have been stabbed and assaulted before being robbed of their property.

” Exhibits including knives and suspected stolen phones among others were recovered in the operation.The suspects will be arraigned in courts of law as soon as investigations are complete.”