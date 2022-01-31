KCB Bank Uganda in partnership with German International Development Agency (GIZ) have rolled out a youth skilling program where over 700 youth have been recruited to take up courses in the construction sector.

The beneficiaries have been offered full scholarships at no cost.

The partnership has been extended under the Employment and Skills for Development in Africa (E4D) programme commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by GIZ, and KCB Bank Uganda’s Twekozese Programme, which seeks to create self-employment and establish enterprises among unskilled and semi-skilled youth in Uganda.

The classes commenced last week on Monday at selected vocational training institutions where the youth will be trained in various fields of expertise that includes; Masonry and Brickwork, Plumbing and Fitting,Welding and Metal Fabrication, Carpentry and Joinery, and Electrical Installation.

On Friday, Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, Head of Marketing and Communications at KCB Uganda said they are pleased to have the project officially kicked off and revealed that there will be other training cohorts.

“KCB Bank Uganda called for entries into the skilling program, and over 4000 applications were received by the partner vocational centres, of these 700 successfully went through the selection process and qualified for the training. This showed the great need for the skilling program,” said Komukama.

“We are looking at sustainable solutions to remedy the situation, as such this project will upskill the youth in the construction sector, which has demonstrated significant job creation potential based on industry trends.”

The training is being conducted at Jinja Vocational Training Institute,Datamine Vocational Business Institute, Ntinda Vocational Training Institute, Lugogo Vocational Training Institute, Nyamitanga Technical Institute, and Daniel Comboni Vocational Institute.