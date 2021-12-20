Residents and leaders in Rwamucucu Sub-County in Rukiga district have accused the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) of abandoning the Rwamucucu-Muyumbu-Butobere road project.

According to the locals, the lives of road users are at a risk following a number of potholes that were not properly repaired during the road upgrade.

Anthony Muhereza, a Boda Boda cyclist in the area says that some of the road users fall in the unrepaired potholes unexpectedly whenever they are on their way.

Collins Twakyire, another resident, says that they were surprised to see UNRA leaving a road project incomplete yet they expected the best out of it.

Local leaders including Eddie Mugisha, the Chairperson LC3 for Rwamucucu, and Herbert Magezi, the Muyumbu parish councilor said that they have tried to engage UNRA for intervention but nothing important has been realized so far.

However, Felix Tumukunde, the UNRA manager for Kigezi says that they are considering completion of the works soon. He cites quality challenges as the cause for the rejection of the culverts that had earlier been presented at the site.