The Ministry of Education has released the 2022 academic calendar for primary, secondary, technical/farm schools and community polytechnics.

According to the calendar, term 1 will begin on Monday 10th January, 2022 and it will end on Friday 15th April, 2022.

Schools were among the vital institutions which were closed in March 2020, following the outbreak of Covid-19.

President Yoweri Museveni in October this year announced that schools would reopen in January 2022, two years after they were closed.

In a televised address, Museveni said the general economy will also be opened at the start of next year.

He urged the citizens to observe Covid-19 safety measures to avert a surge in infections.

“Even if you don’t come out for vaccination, we will open the schools and the economy and if anything goes wrong, the moral responsibility is yours,” said the President.