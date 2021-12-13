Former Minister and Luweero bush war fighter Hajji Abdul Nadduli has said President Yoweri Museveni no longer cares about the welfare and the future of Ugandans.

Nadduli who once served as Minister without Portfolio said that the reason why schools for poor people are still closed while some international schools have online programs is that Museveni and his wife Janet Kataha who serves as the minister of education only care about rich Ugandan and the poor are on their own.

While speaking to a local YouTube media channel-TMO last week, Nadduli revealed that President Museveni of 1986 who cared about Ugandans, would not have built schools and roads worth billions of shillings in neighbouring countries yet in Uganda, schools and roads are in poor state.

“All these actions we see currently are vivid signs that President Museveni is totally no longer concerned about the needs of Ugandans. He has forgotten completely where the power he is enjoying started from. That is why I always pray that he returns to old ways where it all started because while in the bush Ugandans were his first priority but today it’s a different story,” he said.

The former Luweero LC5 chairperson added that President Museveni has a big task of rebuilding the friendship and trust Ugandans gave him in the 1980s.

“In the central region, infrastructures are messed up and if they are constructed, the work is shoddy. In Luweero roads have never been worked on for over 30 years, but he is able to build schools in Tanzania and roads in DRC. Museveni and his allies are not patriotic to Ugandans that is why we are in debts to the extent that China is taking our only Airport. Why? Because they don’t care about the future of Uganda as a country and Ugandans as citizens.”

“When Museveni came to power he found banks here but he sold them off to his friends. Everything that was owned by the government, they sold it to themselves. I pity that person who will be the next president of Uganda after Museveni because the current president has messed up everything. You cannot build such expensive schools in the neighbourhood when Ugandans in Luweero and other Ugandans are languishing in poverty with poor schools and roads.”

Nadduli’s revelation follows President Museveni’s move to build a school worth US$1.673 million. The construction works began on February 11, 2020, and ended in February 2021, a month before the death of former President John Pombe Magufuli.

He explained that he built the school in memory of the sacrifice Tanzania made during Uganda’s liberation war.

“While at Kaboya military camp, I asked President Mkapa to allow me to visit Mzee Zacharia Masudi’s home at Muhutwe a place where we planned our war in 1978. Again I asked him to visit another place near the border (Mutukula). I was there on December 23, 1978. There was a small two-room grass-thatched school. So, I asked brother Mkapa to allow me to build two schools in memory of the sacrifice these people made for our liberation. That is how those two schools at Muhutwe and Nyamiyaga were built,” he explained.