Makerere University through its school of Women and Gender Studies is soon launching a book titled ‘Gender and Socio-Economic Change’ that is focusing on everyday lives of women and men in Uganda.

The book is entirely concerned with how Socio-economic changes interact with gender relations, roles and responsibilities of women and men in Uganda. Its content is entirely based on research that started way back in 2015 and it has 14 chapters of research conducted by the post-doctoral fellows, PHD and masters students.

The 14 chapters are divided into three themes; Work and everyday lives, Post-conflict and Gender-Based Violence, and MainStream Gender in Policy response.

According to Professor Consolata Kabonesa who is also among the authors, the 14 chapters were authored by senior lecturers at the School of Women and Gender Studies. These include; Dr David Mpiima, Dr Fredrick Immanuel Kindi, Dr Victoria Namuggala, Dr Henry Manyire, Dr Evelyn Lutwama Rukundo, Dr May Sengendo, Dr Florence Ebila, Associate Professor Elizabeth Kaase Bwanga, Dr Ronald Sebba Kalyango, Dr Resty Naiga, Dr Euzobia Mugisha Baine, Dr Ruth Nsibirano, late Dr Catherine Pauline Anen and Ms Lydia Namukwaya.

Addressing journalists at Makerere University, on Wednesday, Prof. Kabonesa who has been the coordinator to see that this book is published, said that the publication seeks to inform Ugandans a deeper understanding of inter-relationships between gender dimensions, culture, social economic and political aspects and how they impact the lives of women and men.

“This book is very crucial for policymakers, development partners, development experts, gender activists, students of gender and academia,” Prof Kabonesa asserted.

On her part, Dr Lutwama said, “This book gave me an opportunity to go back and talk to young women in Northern Uganda and I focused on how they live, I discussed major forms of sexual violence and I also looked at the factors that have led to the persistence of such violence. Most people think boys are safe but they are also raped in a particular way.” Said Dr Lutwama.

The book also addresses intimate partner violence done on men, it discusses circumstances that trigger women’s physical violence against men especially physical violence inflicted on them by their intimate partners.

“Our focus here, we tried to look at the way intimate partner violence is caused, you may find that a man has two wives, that alone can lead to violence. We intended to challenge masculinity which has been there for a very long time,” said Dr Mpiima.

He noted that there is a lot of knowledge about gender violence against women but the study in the said book brings a very big picture on how men are being violated within their homes by their wives. “Men can be contributors to gender based violence but they can also be survivors of the same unfortunately already the body of knowledge we have, points out that men are always aggressors.”

It also addresses the issue of gender budgeting, this was written by Dr Consolata Kabonesa in which she addressed how overall policy programs and tools may work to enhance transformation in a socio-economic sense through being applied in the education sector. “The Government of Uganda has been emphasizing gender budgeting as a way of empowering women but in actual sense, the money is not there, and research has shown that in most districts, gender budgeting is not always considered,” said Dr Kabonesa.

Meanwhile, the entire project to see that the book is finalized was funded by the Makerere-Sweden bilateral collaborative research program and it consumed over Shs39.5m.