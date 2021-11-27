Sunday morning, November 28, once again hundreds of people across Buganda region will show support towards the call to end HIV/AIDS infections.

The call made by Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II of Buganda, has spread across the most populous region in Uganda and the day to demonstrate they’re responding to the message of ending HIV/AIDS infections by 2030, masses are going to run around different counties.

In Mukono City, the headquarters of Kyaggwe county which covers Mukono, Buikwe and Buvuma districts, one of the most vocal legislators Betty Nambooze Bakireke, has been tasked to mobilize runners and supporters of the Kabaka’s cause, to turn up in big numbers.

Bakireke told Councillors convening at her home in Nakabago village, that Kabaka had tasked men to be faithful to their wives.

“The assumption is that if men try to be faithful, their wives will not even try to be unfaithful,” Nambooze told Councillors comprising representatives from the district, municipality and divisions.

“However, those men who cannot control themselves, please use condoms. No one can tell or motivate a man to wear a condom when he is not with his wife,” the Legislator said, adding that the other way is, “testing regularly to know one’s status, and to first test with your partner before engaging in sex.”

Running kits have gone for sh15,000. Proceeds from the sale of tshirts will go to supporting the HIV/AIDS fight.

Kabaka Mutebi as an HIV/AIDS United Nations ambassador has been instrumental in mobilising Ugandans to shun behavior which is detrimental to their good health.

He has also mobilised millions of people to embrace health and other development oriented programs such as immunization, environmental conservation, agriculture among others.

Kabaka has also used his privileged position to cause development in real estate, Communications, education, health among others.

Usually, Kabaka Birthday Run is hosted in Lubiri Mengo, but because of Covid19, the organizers have for the last two years encouraged county participation.

In Mukono, Mrs Nambooze and Mukono Mayor Erisa Mukasa Nkoyoyo called upon residents of Mukono and Gina Divisions in Mukono Municipality, to rise early and gather at the Ssaza county offices to run around the town. The runners will later converge at the Taxi Park to listen to messages from Kabaka Mutebi.