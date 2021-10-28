President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has revealed that he intends to have the economy fully open by January 2022. Schools will equally resume at the same time.

The Head of State made the revelation during his public address to the nation on Thursday.

Since March 2020, sections of the economy and public life have been under lock in a bid to scale down on the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The President assured the country that atleast 12 million Ugandans are expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of the year, with about 23 million vaccines expected to have arrived in the country by then.

He also said that the planned reopenning of the economy will not in any way be subject to how Ugandans embrace the ongoing mass vaccination drive.

He however called upon the public to power out at the vaccination centres spread all over the country to receive their jabs.

“If this is done, we shall be able to open schools and the rest of the economy by January 2022. But whether people go for vaccination or not, we shall still reopen the economy. If anything goes wrong, the moral responsibility is yours,” Museveni said.

About the trending claims that Ugandans are shunning the vaccination campaign, Museveni downplayed the narrative, rather attributing it to poor sensitisation.

“I don’t believe that Ugandans are refusing to get vaccinated, they are just not told. I now want to inform you that vaccines are available at the health centres.”

He urged the CAOs, sub-country chiefs, Gisos, and all other leaders to try to sensitise the locals about the benefits of being immunized against Covid-19.

At the onset of the pandemic in March last year, a ban on all public gatherings, public worship, public and private transport, shopping malls and public market centers, and schools was enacted for over two months.

Although most of the other sectors were allowed to reopen in a phased manner, the entertainment industry has remained under lock since.