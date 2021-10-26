Captain Kennedy Udeze is a pilot with Uganda Airlines, the country’s national carrier.

Capt Udeze graduated from the CAE/Oxford Aviation Academy in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the South African Flight Training Academy in Heidelberg South Africa.

He brings to the table a strong work ethic and a positive attitude. He is keen to make a strong impact on those he works with; he is jovial, objective and focused. His professional background includes flying with Arik Air in Nigeria and Rwandair with a combined experience of over 3700 hours on the CRJ900 and 1000. His energy, wit and dedication to Uganda Airlines will no doubt help in the further growth of the airline.

It’s important to note that on an airliner, the captain is the pilot in the left seat. He or she flies the airplane, makes all the command decisions and is responsible for the flight’s safety.

The captain’s job is a big responsibility. It calls for tough decisions and requires more than just the technical skill involved in flying the airplane.

Titbits about Captain Kennedy Udeze

Fleet: CRJ900

Position: Captain

Total Time: Over 4,000 hours

Total Jet Time: Over 3,700 hours

Total Jet Command: N/A

Qualifications: ICAO Airline Transport Pilots License (Uganda, Nigeria), FAA ATPL.

Commercial Aircraft Flown: Challenger Business Jet 850, CRJ 900 & 1000