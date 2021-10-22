As we are still dealing with the implied forceful Vaccination, yes, we have seen a number of institutions deny Ugandans services for lack of a vaccination certificate and also staff have been sent away. It may be looked at as a push factor to ensure Ugandans vaccinate against COVID-19 but we need to take a holistic approach to this issue. We should also allow room for debate on Vaccination because this will promote awareness in the long run.

Much as the Government is putting a lot of emphasis on calling upon Ugandans to get vaccinated so that they fully open economy, it is not enough to just “call upon.” By October 14th 2021, not more than 450,000 Ugandans have fully vaccinated which is only 0.9% and about only 2.3Million have so far recieved the first jab which is about only 4.9%. To reach atleast 7 million Ugandans fully vaccinated will have to take more effort. In order to do this, we need to do more on Education of our masses on the Vaccines, it is not enough to call Ugandans for Vaccination but the need for education and awareness about the vaccine, its purpose, side effects and overall benefit to the citizens. I have had an opportunity to do a simple analysis and across the country, there are several myths around the vaccine that Ugandans have embraced as gospel truth and no amount of announcements for them to come vaccinate will change this; it requires deliberate education of the masses.

Further, the vaccines need to be brought closer to the people. For instance, one in Kangulumira has to go Kayunga (21km) to get the Vaccine. How will the entire population of Kangulumira get to Kayunga? Who will cater for their transport? I am sure there are a number of places that cannot access the vaccines even when they are willing.

Let us not blame Ugandans all the time, they need to be educated and listened to.

