Ugandans in Belgium, Denmark, and The Netherlands turned out in big numbers for the 59th independence celebrations at a function held in Antwerpen, on Saturday, October 9.

The day was colourfully marked with an Independence Football Tournament with teams like DK Cranes of Ugandans from Denmark, NL Cranes of Ugandans from the Netherlands), Ugandans in Belgium (UGABEL) for Ugandans in Belgium, and the Kenyans in Belgium, aswell as Somali team in Belgium, competing for honours.

The event was such a great moment of pride for the Ugandan Communities who hired out a stadium for the football tornament, much to the surprise of the indigenous people who never expected foreigners to meet the hefty costs involved merely for the independence celebrations.

Delicious Ugandan food, dearly missed by the group was served free of charge, courtesy of the Uganda Embassy in Belgium.

Adding colour to the event was the plenty of good-looking breeds of the Ugandan girls who graced it, and the good weather amid an ever flowing free supply of drinks. It was a day to remember for the “Basama” in attendence.

The football tornament, officiated by Titus Seruga was won by the DK team after aging Somalia on penalties. Last year’s winners – NL Cranes of Ugandans in the Netherlands was defeated by eventual winners DK cranes in the first match of the tornament, while hosts- UGABEL lost to Somalia in the Semis but winning on Head to Head with Kenya to come number three.

Besides the Ugandan Ambassador to Brussels, the function was also attended by the Ugandan Consal General, Kenyan Ambassador to Brussels, Ugandan diplomats from Denmark headed by the Charge de’ Affairs and First Secretary, Ugandan diplomats in Brussel.

Local authorities could believe they eyes how the city of Antwerpen was overwhelmed by a community and rare breed of Africans speaking English and a rare Language- Luganda.

Antwerp – the worlds most famous city of Gold became lively, diversity and cultural diplomacy at it’s best.

In the entertainment part, the DJs Gavox and Vcious played Kenyan and Ugandan music concurrently, occasionally getting the fans wild, music Chameleon, Dj Ogopa, Bobi Wine, Babe Cool music, Fik, Jasmine, among others.

It was the first time people were allowed to be out freely in the sun without masks, with non-uniformed police deployed to assess the situation. But all was well so police notified the neighborhood that it the Pearl of Africans could freely party all night.

Uganda’s Ambassador to Brussels Mirjam Blaak hailed the Ugandan Community for the concerted efforts towards unity, especially the community Chairperson Mr Muwanga Tonny.

She asked for a minute silence in memory of the lives of Ugandans claimed by COVID-19, and hailed the home government for the commendable fight against the pandemic.

Titus Seruga, the pioneer Leader of the Community ( Ugandans in Belgium) reminded his compatriots at the event that they should always remember that they are the best salesmen for their country while in the diaspora.

He appealed to always focus on adding value to their country using their exposure in Europe, and desist from the influence of sadists and self seekers who are always bent on portraying their country in bad light.

These, he said are ” Uganda’s number one enemies that should be shunned by any patriotic national, be it in the diaspora or at home.

Explaining further what he meant by ” adding value to Uganda,” Seruga tasked fellow countrymen to copy the good things they seeing the countries they live, and preach their application back home for, at one time, they will wish to go back home, to a better country.

The Ugandans in Belgium ( UGABEL) was formed in 2017 with the aim of coming together in solidarity as a people of one country.

Titus Seruga, the founding fathers of the community says it’s one way that helps them feel as one people, often coming together to brainstorm on issues and ideas concerning them as they push on with life away from home.

The independence celebrations have always been organised, and some East African Community member countries invited to participate in a soccer tournament in a Pan African Spirit.