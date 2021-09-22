Two Primary school pupils have drowned in River Kaku which is situated in Busanza Sub County in Kisoro district.

The deceased have been identified as Junior Arinaitwe, 12, a pupil at Busanza Modern Primary School in Busenyangabo villag and another one only identified as Innocent, 14 years old from Bucuzi village in Buhumbu parish, Busanza Sub County, Kisoro district.

Arinaitwe’s mother, only identified as Uwimana says that her son went missing on Monday after sending him to sell Cabbages but didn’t return home which prompted her to mount a hunt together with residents.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, the search for the victims commenced on Wednesday morning as the body of Innocent was recovered. However the second body of Arineitwe Junior is still missing.

According to Maate, the body of the deceased was handed over to relatives for burial while search for the missing body of Arinatwe continues.

Jackson Ngomanziza, the Busigyi Village chairman, who was seen at the scene, attributed the accident to COVID-19 lockdown that left learners redundant at home doing nothing other than loitering, fishing and swimming in River Kaku.