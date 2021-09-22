Two people were on Tuesday struck dead by lightning in Omunsyokwe village, Kinaaba sub county, Kanungu district.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson Elly Maate said that the incident took place in the afternoon when it struck several people in the garden.

Maate identified the dead as 42 year old Turyayebwa Edidiya and Kajowa Diyana aged 31 years and the injured as 40 year old Nyinakiiza Flora and her three children namely; Ayebazibwe Susan aged 16 years, Friday Akandwanaho aged 5 years and Kirungi Blessings who all sustained severe injuries.

Maate explained that the injured were all family members of one of the deceased persons, Edidiya and the other deceased had gone to help them in the garden.

