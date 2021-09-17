Security authorities in Kabale district have resolved to intensify security and intelligence in all Sub Counties neighboring the Katuna-Rwanda border stretch in bid to block the illegal movement of people across the border and smuggling of cows and waragi to and from Rwanda.

The resolution was reached at on Wednesday during a joint Covid-19 security meeting held at Kabale district council hall in Kabale municipality. The officer in Charge of Katuna police post Moses Engemu and the Kabale district operation wealth creation coordinator Lt Col Charles Tebarura revealed during the meeting that it is affecting the effective implementation of Covid-19 SOPS along the Sub Counties of Kibuga, Rubaya, Butanda, Katuna town council, Maziba and Kaharo claiming that people have continued to illegally cross to Rwanda through porous borders while smuggling cows, waragi and beans to and from Rwanda.

The 19th battalion commander Lt Col Abraham Mutabazi and the Acting Kabale district police commander Muhammadi Byansi said that a team of army and police officers have been deployed along the border stretch to ensure that no one crosses to Uganda from Rwanda or from Uganda to Rwanda.

The Kabale resident district commissioner Godfrey Nyakahuma said that the deployment will help to strengthen surveillance, intelligence and vigilance at the border stretch in the fight against Covid-19 and to stop the importation of animal diseases like foot and mouth disease across the two countries. He asked the residents of the said Sub Counties to exhibit cooperation with the security officers.

