Africell Uganda has confirmed that its exiting Uganda.

In a letter to its employees, the company said it has failed to achieve its goals in the Ugandan telecom sector.

“Over the past several months, Africell Group has conducted a detailed assessment of the future of Africell UG. Africell strives to be a leader not only in terms of mobile services but also in terms of community impact and the digitally-lead Transformation of society. In Uganda – a country with a mature and competitive telecoms sector – we believe that the opportunity to achieve this impact is increasingly limited,” Africell said.

“We have therefore taken the difficult decision to permanently end Africell UG’s operations in Uganda. This decision is being made in the long-term interests of the Ugandan telecoms sector. However, it has an immediate impact on many people – including you, a valued Africell employee,”It added.

See statement: