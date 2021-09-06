Taxi operators in Butanda Sub County in Kabale district on Sunday held peaceful protests accusing Rwandans of infiltrating their transport business illegally. The taxi operators also accuse the Rwandans of illegally ferrying Rwandans into the country at expensive costs behind the back of Ugandan security.

The tax drivers also say that Rwandans through porous border points come into Uganda and do businesses without any interruption, but only dealing with fellow Rwandans.

The residents mostly taxi drivers blocked Butanda-Rubaya-Kabale road at Habubaare trading centre in Butanda sub-county using their vehicles on Sunday afternoon to show their discontent.

The protestors demanded the area member of parliament, also the minister of trade David Bahati to intervene in the matter.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Locals also say that the Rwandan nationals especially those who have ventured into the transport business have declined to join their associations and threaten Ugandans whenever they ask them to join them.

Edward Champion, the Butanda sub county LC3 chairman confirmed that Rwandan nationals who recently ventured into the taxi business are only transporting Rwandan nationals between Shillings 100,000-500,000 from Butanda to Kabale instead of the usual Shillings 10,000.

According to Champion, Rwandan nationals illegally cross into Uganda under the cover of visiting their relatives in Bunyoro and Tooro regions where they settled before the border closure.

Nickson Kanyesigye, a resident of Bigaaga and Victor Arinda, a taxi driver say that they have received reliable information that the Rwandan nationals pay high transport fares with the knowledge of Rwandan security.

Peter Mwijusya, the chairperson of Rubaya-Butanda Taxi Driver’s Association said they chose to protest because of the continuous illegal entry of Rwandans yet the two countries have sour relations.

Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda on February 27, 2019, after Kigali accused Kampala of giving aid and comfort to her enemies. Kigali also accused Uganda of harassing her citizens who live in Uganda. Since then, borders have been closed.