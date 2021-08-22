By Del Wilbert Omony

Watchdog understands that the founder of the National Unity Plaform, and executive congress members have hatched a grand plan to dissolve Bobi Wine’s three men executive using the original party constitution.

This grand plot comes as the result of the alleged fraudulent manner in which a few individuals appeared in Kakiri at an extraordinary delegates’ conference of NUP where even when they were not qualified for the same.

Our extensive investigative team concluded Bobi Wine and his team duped the entire National Unity Platform leadership and all Ugandans into a sham struggle which has since been discovered to be Mr. Museveni’s mega plan. Museveni has gone ahead to plant his moles in top NUP rank and file, to further weaken the opposition since the big man from Rwakitura hinted onto his plan to have reached 2021 without credible opposition force. It is on record, while President Museveni was campaigning in Hoima when he bragged to have finished the opposition come 2021.

Going by the look of things, the meeting which was held in Makerere University last week involving top National Unity Platform officials of the National congress and used and dumped brains behind the formation of the people power movement a grand plot was hatched which will see the Kamwokya based leadership in limbo.

It has been since established that David Lewis Rubongoya,Fred Nyanzi, Sentamu,Bobi Wine and Nakawa East member of parliament Joel Senyonyi fraudulently smuggled and swapped the original party constitution in terndem to create one which would give them abnormal powers to run the party without nearly giving accountability to anyone which has since sparked off a lot of concern not only to the National Congress members but also to the Electoral Commission hence setting up an inquiry into these fraudulent characters.

National Unity Platform part having been in existence for 16years as National Unity Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP) its name was changed in 2019.28. August, without the participation of Bobi Wine, which couldn’t in normal senses warrantee Bobi Wine and his colonies to tamper with the documents of the party without really going through the right procedures which exposes him into the hit maker of those years “kiwani”.

“Payback time “.Our foot soldiers have stretched up their cameras to dig up more about Bobi Wine and his fraudster characters and established that he never only duped NUP members and Ugandans alone but also his diaspora supporters and foreign funders of millions of shillings in his sham struggle which he has since abandoned and never talking about it the way he used to.

UNN’s Kimbugwe has always decried the manner in which Ugandans get excited more without really focusing on the gesture of the matter at play and rather become critics of those who expose and talk about the impunity of some populists. When Gaetano Kaggwa had sex on live TV broadcast in Big brother South Africa, Ugandans welcomed him as a hero when he returned to Uganda. When Alhajj Nasser Ntegge Ssebagala (RIP) was arrested and charged for dealing in fake Dollars in the United States of America, he returned to Uganda on a red carpet welcome and his fraudulent characters earned him a name, which saw him become the Mayor of Kampala capital city under his campaign sloganeering of “Buli omuaddeyo n’akavera”. It should be recalled that during his campaign rallies so many truthful Ugandans lost lives due to excitement on sloganeering rather than ideological based programs.

At one point the late Ssebagala as mayor Kampal Capital City took Ugandans by surprise when he fraudulently took over Kampala Capital City property located in Nakasero in the neighborhoods of Okello house. It is such a surprise that when it landed into the ears of the city councilors, in one of the council sittings, upon being grilled by the errant Councilors of that time Ssebagala vehemently put it out that the property had been given to him by President Museveni as a token of appreciation which hungered the city councilors and his voters in Kampala leading to his forceful eviction from the city property, Ssebagala is one opposition figure who has ever had a chance to have a ride in the presidential limo on Kampala streets seated just next to the fountain of Honor His Excellence Tibuhaburwa Yoweri Kagutta Museveni.

Today when Bobi Wine illegally swaps his party constitution Ugandans and those supporting him will cheer him up when it’s on record that he played Boxing at the floor of parliament when the constitution of the Republic of Uganda was constitutionally being amended.

We can authoritatively report that Bobbi Wine’s foreign funders are extremely bitter with him and his colleagues for duping them with a hoax opposition forces like that of the late Ssebagala which saw him have a ride with the person he claimed to have been opposing. News also reaching us has it that the diaspora teams are distancing themselves from the Kamwokya based leadership due to lack of accountability and transparency which has not only affected party activities but also stunted building up party structures.

Good mobilization scheme and teamwork has since drawn most of the strategists of people power diehards to the Kibalama side sighting the need to play the game by its rules which the Kamwokya based team doesn’t seem to appreciate .

Ssimbwa Paul Kagombe and his close allies have made sure they reach out to the less known but influential strategists who also were used and dumped by Bobi Wine who have since declared their allegiance to the outspoken former secretary general of NUP, having been convinced by the documents at his disposal that really Bobi Wine, Rubongoya and team are just mere imposters who should be expelled rather kicked out of the party leadership and chance given to them to stare the party to forward.

Sources clearly intimated to us that the next coming days it won’t be normal business as usual but rather a new tsunami of sort. Bobi Wine and his allies must prepare to face off with their own bosses of NUP and those that they climbed up onto and then dumped them in that short time due to greed, intrigue and uninformed way of doing things

It has been exclusively established that the entire team of people power movement members and the National Unity Platform are not ready willing to be used by Kyagulanyi and his team as it has been with other leaders of other political parties but rather they will side with anyone who lives to protect the prime guiding instrument of their party.

Bobi Wine has been seen from time back hobnobbing with the regime apologists to the extent that the famous Tundra pickup parked at Arua regional police station was gifted to him by former police boss (IGP) Kale Kayihura which has since been discovered to have been an exhibit impounded and parked at CID headquarters Kibuli hence not being able to claim it from Arua since he doesn’t have its documents to show ownership.

We can also reveal to our readers that the so called armored land cruiser which became so controversial was gifted to Bobi Wine by the regime mafias after a game well played in the January 14th elections. Ugandans wake up and decide your destination rather than following people who are seeking fame and money for their families not necessarily the agenda of liberating Ugandans for a broader cause.

Bobi Wine and his team have been exposed since the traversal arrest of the Turkey based blogger Lumbuye who has always preached hate and lies to the world, sighting the lies about the death of Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, insulting the Nabagereka of Buganda, insulting the Katikiro of Buganda and the controversial air out about the late Archbishop of Rubaga Spriano Kizito Lwanga after his sudden demise.