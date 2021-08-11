Kitagwenda district chief Finance officer Frank Bangirana has been interdicted on allegations of embezzling more than Shs700 million.

Bangirana allegedly misused Shs380 million which he would withdraw from the district account without the knowledge of his superior and not giving proper accountability.

Of the money that Bangirana embezzled was Shs100 million meant for the renovation of a 1km road in Kitagwenda town council.

Sam Orikunda the deputy Resident District Commissioner says six other officials have also misused close to Shs400 million.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

It’s alleged that the District Senior Accountant, Batwa Geoffrey embezzled Shs 4,540,000, Dorothy Tumukurate, Senior Finance officer Shs 31.035,000, Sozi Chris Ganaafa Principle Human Resource Officer Shs 124,094,500, Twinomujuni Expeditory the Principal Assistant Secretary Shs 97,925,000 and Biyinza Kiiza Senior Planner Shs 60,151,676.

Orikunda says the six officials have a week left to produce the missing money before the next action is taken.

“For Bangirana, he has been interdicted. The other officials were given one month to produce the missing money and are left with only one week” DRDC Orikunda said.

According to Orikunda, none of the officers has returned a penny.

He added that his office will swing into action after the chief administrative officer’s administrative action.

“We appreciate the patriotic efforts being done by the CAO. Immediately after administrative action is done, we will swing into action.im following the process close,” Orikunda noted.