City businessman Tom Kaaya Kigonya has passed on.
Kaaya died on Monday from TMR Hospital in Naalya. He was the owner of Kaki Investments which operates a fleet of commuter taxis in Kampala.
Kaaya who also owned a number of fuel stations, has been a member of the popular Bagaaga Kwagalana Group.
At the time of his death, his medical bill had accumulated to over Shs450 million.
“We have a big bill. When we clear the current balance, we will have paid a total of more than Shs450m in hospital bills,” a family member said.
However, the cause of his death still remains scanty.
Kaaya is also remembered to have gifted a 2014 Range Rover Sport to singer Eddy Kenzo in 2016.
“I have known Kaki since my first day on this journey and he even paid for my first video and I also used his venue for the shoot,” Eddy Kenzo said of his relationship with the tycoon after receiving the gift.
May his Soul Rest In Peace.
