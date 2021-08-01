The Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng and the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Uganda have contradicted over the number of oxygen cylinders donated to Uganda.

On Saturday, Uganda received a donation of 586,080 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the governments of Norway and China as well as oxygen cylinders from UNICEF.

After receiving the donation, Dr Aceng went on her twitter handle to unearth the development.

“This morning, we received additional COVID-19 vaccines to support the vaccination exercise. We received a donation of 286,080 doses of AstraZeneca from the Government of Norway and 300,000 of the Sinovac vaccine from the People’s Republic of China,” she said.

“We also received 100 oxygen cylinders and their accessories from @UNICEFUganda to support the COVID-19 pandemic,” the minister added.

However, at the same time, UNICEF Uganda also went on its official twitter handle to claim that they donated 500 oxygen cylinders thus creating confusion among Ugandans.

“@unicefuganda has procured 500 #oxygen cylinders, gas refill cylinders, medical regulator sets with masks and cylinder spindle keys to contribute to the national #COVID19 response in #UGA. In the photos Dr @Munir_Safieldin handsover supplies to Dr. @JaneRuth_Aceng . #Uganda,” UNICEF Uganda tweeted.

The contradiction has since sparked fury among netizens.

So 400 oxygen cylinders disappeared along the way.@JaneRuth_Aceng said 100 oxygen cylinders pic.twitter.com/s4anmQ5yS3 — LEGAL OFFICER UOT 🇺🇬 (@CounselAllanVic) July 31, 2021

What happened really coz @JaneRuth_Aceng says she got 100 oxygen cylinders not 500. — Joseph Patrick Mwidu (@josephmwidu) July 31, 2021

Thanks alot hope the 400 are on the way and not vanished cause minister reports 100 — Kabitswa (@ndiMunaUganda) July 31, 2021

This is a very big information gap that must be addressed urgently.@UNICEFUganda; 500 oxygen cylinders.@JaneRuth_Aceng; we received 100 oxygen cylinders.

Qn: Who took the 400 oxygen cylinders? @IGGUganda @PoliceUg @edthnaka @AntiGraft_SH find out plzhttps://t.co/Hm01BtaH6W — Matua Job Richard (@JobMatua) July 31, 2021

However, the Ministry of Health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona says that it’s true the Minister received only 100 oxygen cylinders but not 500 as UNICEF Uganda indicated in a tweet.

Yesterday @UNICEFUganda indicated that it had procured 500 oxygen cylinders to support Uganda’s COVID-19 response. However, only 100 cylinders were received at @nmsuganda by @JaneRuth_Aceng 400 more cylinders are yet to arrive into country. Thanks for being attentive pic.twitter.com/SBbwhP6Mgm — Ainebyoona Emmanuel (@ainbyoo) July 31, 2021