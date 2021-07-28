Renown media personality Douglas Lwanga has been accused of asking for nudes from a female fan as a condition to help her secure a job.

A tweep at handle @Aghieatwyne1 (AG_Baby) on Tuesday claimed that during the first phase of Covid-19 lockdown, asked the NBS TV After5 show host if he knew anyone who needed a worker and in response Lwanga asked her to send her nudes to him so that later he can see what he can to for her.

She narrated that the experience frustrated her that she even deleted the twitter chats she had with the media personality.

Life is hard…. I remember the day I messaged @DouglasLwangaUg on these streets in the 1st phase of lock down asking him if he knew anyone that needed a worker, I told him I could do anything and nigga asked me to send him my nudes, I was so frustrated I just deleted that chat To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here — AG_Baby🖤 (@Aghieatwyne1) July 27, 2021

And moved on,few months later, I was very desperate, my auntie wanted me to get a job, my mum too, I approached my cousin and she allowed me to work for her and I haven’t looked back since.Moral of the story,You have to have your own back sis, celebrities ain’t your bros — AG_Baby🖤 (@Aghieatwyne1) July 27, 2021

Work hard for you, do what you believe you can do to survive and do let people get in your head all because of money, I’m thinking nobody asked @DouglasLwangaUg for nudes when he was joining @ntvuganda but he said that to me because I’m a female!!! — AG_Baby🖤 (@Aghieatwyne1) July 27, 2021

Lwanga is yet to respond to the allegations.

Tweeps defend Lwanga:

Dear Madam,

It has come to my attention that u have made statements about my client (Douglas Lwanga) that are both false and misleading these statements constitutes libel since they defame my client’s reputation,

I demand that u immediately delete, cease and desist from making — Ashabahebwa Eugene (@eashabahebwa) July 27, 2021

Dear dn’t cme here expecting sympathy,u inboxed a random man who isn’t ur father and asked him to connect u to a job and he gave you a condition wc u failed to meet, when pipo say they gave blood sweat tears and a bit of their dignity to get where they are, this is what they mean — No mushèshè is safe😈 (@KigongoKenneth) July 27, 2021

Join Nup for sympathy votes otherwise @DouglasLwangaUg is innocent until proven guilty — Alberto@Bert family. (@AlbertKJ3) July 28, 2021

If you deleted the chat then toyina kyotugamba😒😒😒😒 infact you can be sued for damaging his name. You have no evidence.

“He asked for nudes” pic.twitter.com/ZCwsW1px7g — ♍ ink (@ayiriini) July 28, 2021

Madam keep sanitizing and wear your!!! Otherwise the first thing before you think of defaming someone, always attach the proof that’s when a sane person would take you serious — Bamwine Adams (@bamwine_adams) July 28, 2021

Wait, is this about motivating us or putting @DouglasLwangaUg down? Cut the crap, u don’t even have the evidence,, mbu deleted nio nio. Manjegeni yiveni😂😂 — The_Good_Son🇺🇬💕 (@rniwareeba) July 27, 2021

Mwana if she knew that at a point she will have to come and expose him 😒she would’ve kept them ..kati ndaba ensoga ye temuli gumba 😒 — Jane😎🇺🇬 (@janejacqueC) July 28, 2021

You deleted the chat😒😒😒

Someone who deleted the chat wouldn’t be here with this information ☹️. It’s illogical how you delete the chat and come up with serious accusations that would get you sued due to lack of evidence. — Sarcastic_Me (@MubiruFrank1738) July 27, 2021

The stupid thing here is “I deleted the Chat” your foolish and stupid. Don’t expose your foolishness with the guy thinking when you attack him you will get attention. Mstweeee find what to do young gal — Ssuna (@Katsivan3) July 28, 2021