Kissa kyamukama Yiga has confessed that he is the one who beat up the son of former senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi.

While appearing on STV over the weekend, Kissa Kyamukama revealed that he beat up Tamale Mirundi Junior for abusing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) yet it’s the President who paid for his school fees right from primary up the University level.

“I beat Junior because he was getting lost for supporting People Power and I’m not going to stop on him, I’m going to beat whoever ate Museveni’s money and ran away. Ugandans can now testify that because of my beatings, Junior is now back in NRM. That boy was educated on NRM’s money but he has been abusing Museveni and his people because of People Power.”

He again noted that he is now hunting for the father also to teach him the same lesson he gave to his son for betraying President Museveni and NRM.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“Mirundi? It’s not over, I’m now hunting for you until you come publicly and apologize to President Museveni. You can’t eat Museveni’s money and again abuse his ministers, family members and general in the army. Don’t ask for any investigations, I’m the one who beat your son and I’m now coming for you one on one. Mirundi’s family must apologize to Museveni if not that they are going to face it rough,” Kissa Kyamukama warned.

On 12th March Mirundi, Mirundi Junior was attacked by unknown individuals who beat him to the pulp and broke his jaws. Hnursed wounds for over weeks.

Fews days after the attack Mirundi went on STV and condemned Kissa kyamukama for beating his son but latter denied having had a hand in the attack. However, over the weekend he confessed that he is the one who ascended Junior before asking Mirundi senior to take his revenge if he thinks he is a man enough.