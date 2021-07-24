Police have revealed that they are holding a one Dorothy Ndagire as the main suspect behind the training of young girls to have sex with dogs.

On Friday, the force rescued 14 girls who were being trained to conduct unnatural sexual acts includung sleeping with dogs.

The victims were rescued from a guesthouse in Muyenga, Makindye division.

It’s alleged that the girls were being prepared to travel to a European destination to be hired to conduct the dirty acts.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire says the 14 girls only between the ages of 4-19 years were allegedly being trafficked by Ndagire, 27, a resident of Kawala Central Zone in Rubaga division through her NGO called ‘Maya project Uganda chapter’ with partners allegedly based in London.

Owoyesigyire also disclosed that Ndagire has since been arrested and charged with trafficking in persons.

“While Police has already established that the NGO is NOT registered with the NGO board, further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the group behind this vice and their intention,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

“The children are currently staying with a proffesional children’s home as police intensifies efforts to trace for their parents.”

Owoyesigyire further called upon parents/guardians of the victims who could have willingly or unwillingly given their children to the said Ndagire-to follow up with Kabalagala Police.