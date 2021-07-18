Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu was on Saturday hospitalized after being attacked by yet to be identified iron bar hitmen.

According to the Deputy Spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police Luke Owoyesigyire, Kamasanyu was attacked around Green Hill Academy where she had gone to pick her child’s Primary Living Examination (PLE) results slip. However, the school gatekeeper informed her that the current school rules don’t allow parents inside the school and as she was going back to the parking, she was attacked by unidentified men who hit her.

“She parked her car in the parking lot and later crossed the road to the gate; the guard told her that they don’t need any parents inside. As she was heading back, three motorcycles, which had been allegedly following her, parked as she was by the roadside and one thug kicked her, and she fell down, and some items were taken from her, a phone and her bag,” Owoyesigyire said.

Owoyesigyire added that by the time the school guards opened the gate to get out and rescue Kamasanyu, the thugs had taken off. Immediately she was rushed to International Hospital Kampala (IHK) and she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Fortunately, news coming from the judiciary states that she responding to treatment and she is out of the coma.

Kamasanyu is remembered as a magistrate who suffered humiliation in August 2019 when some people in court threw a bottle of water at her as she was sentencing former Makerere University researcher Doctor Stella Nyanzi to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty for cyber harassment.

Although several suspects were arrested on that day, she recounts it as the major humiliation she has ever faced.

Kamasanyu joined the Uganda Judiciary in 2009 as a Magistrate and is among the Judicial staff that were promoted last month to various positions. She is the head of the Uganda Wildlife Court, the only specialized wildlife court in Africa, and a recipient of an International Advocates Animal Law. She had just been appointed to the Chief Magistrates position.