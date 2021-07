The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) on Friday released the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results.

While releasing the results on Friday at State House Entebbe, the UNEB Executive Secretary Dan N. Odongo said a total of 749, 761 candidates from 14,300 examination centres sat for PLE in 2020 and out of that, 395,855 (53 per cent) were females while 353,957 (47 per cent) were males.

In terms of numbers, 659,910 candidates passed the PLE compared to 617,150 in the previous year. Overall, therefore, more pupils qualify to join the post-primary institutions than the previous year.

Odongo noted that in performance, there was an overall better performance in English and there a slight decrease in performance in maths and the rest have remained the same. He added that girls performed better in English whereas boys emerged better in mathematics, social studies and science.

“Candidature increased by 7.5%. More girls than boys have completed the Primary level. This has been the trend.The children in urban centers perform better than their counterparts in the villages. We have given reasons why but the most outstanding is that there is parents’ involvement in the urban centers,” he said.

“More children have qualified to proceed to post-primary than the previous year.”

Odongo also revealed that at least results of 2,220 pupils have been withheld as a result of malpractice. He said UNEB will give the affected candidates a fair hearing.

See schools with highest number of 4 aggregate:

Posn School District Number 1 Hillside Primary School Kira M/C 131 2 Hormisdallen Primary School,Gayaza Wakiso 98 3 Namagunga Primary Boarding Sch Mukono Main 22 4 Leos Junior Primary School Masaka M/C 21 5 Seeta Junior School,Mukono Mukono M/C 17 6 Greenhill Primary School,Buwaate Wakiso 16 7 St.Noa Junior Boarding School,Zana Makindye Ssabagabo M/C 14 8 Paragon Parents School Kyegegwa 12 9 Hormisdallen Day School Kampala 11 10 Kasaana Junior School Masaka Main 10 11 Victorious Primary School Mukono Mukono Main 10 12 Bwanga Progressive Primary School Rukungiri Main 9 13 Flobbeto Nursery And Primary School Hoima M/C 8 14 Kitende Modern Primary School Wakiso 8 15 Mother Care Bunnamwaya Primary School Makindye Ssabagabo M/C 8 16 Uganda Martyrs Katwe Primary School Masaka M/C 8 17 El-Shaddai Primary School Gulu M/C 7 18 Mother Manjeri Primary School Kira M/C 7 19 Mugwanya Preparatory School Kabojja Wakiso 7 20 Nabbunga Fountains Of Education Kyotera 7 21 Cornerstone Junior School Mukono M/C 6 22 Kisosso Parents Primary School Lwengo 6 23 St.Marcelino Junior School Nansana M/C 6 24 Kampala Quality Primary School Kampala 5 25 Martyrs Way Primary School Mukono M/C 5 26 Good Times Kawaala Primary School Kampala 4 27 Hormisdallen Mixed Day And Boardingi Kampala 4 28 Mother Ludia Primary School Gulu M/C 4 29 Pearl Junior School Bushenyi M/C 4 30 Aunt Jolly Primary School Kisiizi Rukungiri Main 3 31 Creamland Junior School Makindye Ssabagabo M/C 3 32 Dawn Prime Academy Iganga Main 3 33 Gombe Junior School Wakiso 3 34 Joy Primary School,Kibira Makindye Ssabagabo M/C 3 35 Juliana Junior School,Gayaza Wakiso 3 36 Kawempe Modern Primary School Kampala 3 37 Namirembe Parents Primary School Kampala 3 38 New Abc Devine Foundation P/S Kayunga 3 39 Nkokonjeru Primary School Mbale M/C 3 40 Nyakasanga Infant Primary School Kasese M/C 3 41 Pax Junior School,Kira Kira M/C 3 42 Rapha Primary School Luweero 3 43 St.Anthony Kajjansi Primary School Wakiso 3 44 St.Francis Junior School,Buddo Wakiso 3 45 St.Francis Ntinda,Kigoowa Kampala 3 46 Bishop Asili Mem. Nursery Primary School Kabale M/C 2 47 Brilliant Twinkles Primary School Ntungamo M/C 2 48 City Parents School Kampala 2 49 Global Junior School Mukono M/C 2 50 Glorious Primary School Kampala 2 51 Green Hill Academy Kampala 2 52 Jit Primary School Mukono Main 2 53 Joykim Christian Primary School Kumi M/C 2 54 K.Y Day And Boarding Primary School Masaka M/C 2 55 Kamuli Mixed Happy Hours Primary School Kamuli M/C 2 56 Kireka Sda Primary School Kira M/C 2 57 Kitwe Town Primary School Ntungamo Main 2 58 Little Muheji Primary School,Nansana Nansana M/C 2 59 Mbarara Preparatory School Mbarara M/C 2 60 Mugabi Primary School Kabale M/C 2 61 Namiryango Junior Boys Primary School Mukono M/C 2 62 Parental Care School Kasese M/C 2 63 Rukungiri Modern Primary School Rukungiri M/C 2 64 Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road Primary School Kampala 2 65 St.Cecilia Brd. Primary School,Buyamba Rakai 2 66 Victoria Mutundwe Primary School Kampala 2 67 Victory Border Point Primary School Tororo Main 2 68 Villa Road Primary School Masaka M/C 2 69 Yudesi Primary School Kampala 2 70 All Saints Junior School Mukono Main 1 71 Babiito Primary School Bukomansimbi 1 72 Balawoli Primary School Kamuli Main 1 73 Bishop Ddungu Boarding Primary School Lwengo 1 74 Brain Trust Primary School Rukungiri Main 1 75 Bright Grammar Primary School Masaka M/C 1 76 Bright Junior School Kampala 1 77 Budo Junior School Wakiso 1 78 Buhinda Primary School Rubirizi 1 79 Bulanga Primary School Rakai 1 80 Coloma Primary School Mbarara Main 1 81 Cream Bakers Junior Primary School Luweero 1 82 Daffodils Primary School Kampala 1 83 Eliana Junior School Kampala 1 84 Gayaza Junior Primary School Wakiso 1 85 Global View Preparatory Primary School Kitgum M/C 1 86 Golden Junior School,Kawaala Kampala 1 87 Good Hope Primary School Ntungamo Main 1 88 Grace Primary School Mbale M/C 1 89 Greater Horizons Educ Centre Kyotera 1 90 Hopebel Primary School Mbarara Main 1 91 Ibanda Kibubura Intergrated P/S Ibanda M/C 1 92 Joshua Primary School,Bungokho Mbale Main 1 93 Kabale Preparatory School Kabale M/C 1 94 Kabale Universal Nursery And Primary Sch Kabale M/C 1 95 Kazo Summit Primary School Nansana M/C 1 96 Kigo Lunnya Primary School Makindye Ssabagabo M/C 1 97 Kings Way Primary School Makindye Ssabagabo M/C 1 98 Kireka Grammar Primary School Kira M/C 1 99 Kisoro T.T.C. Demn. Primary School Kisoro M/C 1 100 Kitgum Parents Primary School Kitgum M/C 1 101 Kitunga Boarding Primary School Ntungamo Main 1 102 Kyegegwa Junior School Kyegegwa 1 103 Kyengera Parents Primary School,Mugongo Wakiso 1 104 Lira Central Primary School Lira M/C 1 105 Lohana Academy Kampala 1 106 Maama Junior School,Malaba Tororo Main 1 107 Mabombwe Primary School Wakiso 1 108 Mbale Tower Primary School Mbale M/C 1 109 Mbarara Municipal C School Mbarara M/C 1 110 Mengo Primary School Kampala 1 111 Mount Galilee Primary School Njeru M/C 1 112 Mukono Junior Primary School Ttakajunge Mukono Main 1 113 Mwiri Primary School Jinja Main 1 114 Najjera Progressive Primary School Kira M/C 1 115 Namugongo Girls Primary School Kira M/C 1 116 Namutumba Junior School Namutumba 1 117 New Foundation Primary School Kabale M/C 1 118 Nice Sparks Junior School Mbarara M/C 1 119 Nippon Nursery And Primary School Makindye Ssabagabo M/C 1 120 Nyakibare Parents Primary School Rukungiri M/C 1 121 Oxford Modern School,Biguli Kamwenge 1 122 Rich Dad Junior School Kampala 1 123 Royal Modern Primary School,Kasese Kasese M/C 1 124 Royal Primary School,Bbunga Mityana Main 1 125 Rubindi Preparatory School Mbarara Main 1 126 Sacred Heart Primary School,Kyamusansala Kalungu 1 127 Sir Apollo Kaggwa Primary School Mengo Kampala 1 128 Sir Apollo Kaggwa Primary School,Kisaasi Kampala 1 129 St.Abel Primary School Njeru M/C 1 130 St.Agnes Primary School,Kisugu Kampala 1 131 St.Aloysious Kyamulibwa Primary School Kalungu 1 132 St.Andrew Ndejje Primary School Makindye Ssabagabo M/C 1 133 St.Kizito Preparatory Seminary Mbarara M/C 1 134 St.Marys Immaculate Villa Primary School Kalungu 1 135 St.Paul Junior School Mubende M/C 1 136 Sunset Junior School,Kawanda Nansana M/C 1 137 Talent Primary School Namayingo 1 138 Train A Child Primary School Bugolobi Kampala 1 139 Trusted Care Junior School Kasese M/C 1 140 Uganda Martyrs Primary School Mbarara M/C 1 141 Winston Primary School Kampala