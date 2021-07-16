The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has said its withholding results of 2,220 candidates who sat for the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) due to alleged malpractices.

While releasing the results on Friday at State House Entebbe, the UNEB Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo noted that they are to conduct investigations and after that they will disclose a way forward regarding the issue.

Odongo said that candidates affected most are from Kasese and Bundibugyo districts.

After the hearings are concluded, the Board will publish in the media the list of schools and districts from which results will have been cancelled.

“Schools whose results are withheld will be notified through their District Inspectors of Schools. All candidates whose results have been withheld will be accorded a fair hearing by the Board’s Examinations Security Committee.”

In the year 2020, a total of 749,761 candidates from 14,300 centres registered for PLE in 2020 compared to 695,804 candidates who sat in 2019. Of this749,761 candidates, 513,085 (68.4 per cent) from 11,231 centres were Universal Primary Education (UPE) beneficiaries and 236,677 (31.6 percent) of the candidates were Non-UPE.