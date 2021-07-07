Uganda’s richest man Dr Sudhir Ruparelia is set to turn the former headquarters of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) along Yusuf Lule Road into a multi million dollar business park.

The Pearl Business Park is an 18-acre mixed use facility that will host a 5-star hotel, a shopping mall and a modern hospital when complete.

The businessman through his Ruparelia Group over the weekend released the artistic impression of the their latest massive project.

The project is expected to open shop in 15 months time.

The schematic descriptions say, the first phase is expected to be completed in 2023.

Phase one of the project will cater to office space while the building will have 16 lettable floors with 27,240 sqm of built up area.

There will be two parking floors, accommodating 360 cars.

Dr Sudhir says his group is committed to continuously investing in modern and innovative real estate solutions to feed her growth and needs.

“This latest project is one of several dozen of greenfield projects.One of very many to come in the near future, largely to feed Uganda’s growing demand for high quality and sustainable retail, residential, office and industrial solutions,”the property mogul said.

“Uganda is very special to us (as Ruparelia Group) because, it is our home, where it all started. Uganda is our home and we are proud to share in and participate in her dreams and aspirations. Every developing country needs a matching stock of high quality real estate infrastructure to fuel further growth and you can always count on us to play that role, so you can be able to focus on your core business.”

Ruparelia Group Managing Director Rajiv Ruparelia said the Pearl Business Park’s location, design and amenities have been optimised to maximise functionality, health and safety and productivity in mind and subsequently value for money for its occupants.

“It is essentially a green office, sustainably designed, to minimise negative impact on the environment, while enhancing the health and comfort of the building’s occupants,”he said.

“Amenities such as thriving pedestrian and people spaces, ample parking as well as rich and vast landscapes as well as the building’s layout design have been sustainably designed to optimise daylight and air quality,” he said.

Building amenities will include a state of the art fitness centre/sauna, provision for internet cable connection points to the building, access to dual fibre optics internet connections from Kira Road and Yusuf Lule Road.