A Kampala Capital City Authority [ KCCA] Councilor has written to the Attorney General challenging the continued occupation of office by the Residential City Commissioners [RCCs]/ Residential District Commissioners[RDCs] despite the expiry of their mandates.

Through his Lawyers of Nalukoola, Kakeeto Advocates and Solicitors, Kampala Central II Councilor Moses Kataabu alleges that the current officials’ appointments became null at the expiry of the 2016- 2021 term. But these have nonetheless continued executing official duties and at the same time occupying government properties such as vehicles, something Kataabu says is illegal.

“Our client has further informed us that the said persons are transacting and conducting several government activities without any mandate, in total contradict of the Constitution of the republic of Uganda and other laws,” reads the intention to sue notice seen by this website.

The notice further states that continued involvement of the officials in very sensitive state matters under the circumstances risks great damage to the state.

“They are involved in very sensitive activities like conducting district/ City security committee meetings, heading COVID19 task forces, holding government resources like vehicles, among others to the detriment of the taxpayer’s money,” reads the notes further.

Mr Kataabu thus appeals to the office of the Attorney General to intervene and mitigate the illegality exposes the government and the general public to.

The notice further warns that should there be no action taken in regard to the matter, legal proceedings will be instituted within 14 days from the date of receipt of the notice.

“We expect your good office to treat this matter expediently, failure to do which will result into instituting legal proceedings within fourteen days from the date of receipt here of,” Kataabu warns.

Also copied in is Minister for the Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda. Babalanda is the line Minister responsible for the deployment of RDCs and RCCs. We have reliably learnt that the Presidency had by close of yesterday received the notice to sue.

The news comes at a time when the Minister is still out of office having missed taking oath after coming into contact with a COVID19 positive person. She was resultantly advised to self isolate for fourteen days.

But according to sources from Cabinet Secretariat, Babalanda, along with 15 other ministers who had missed the June 21 swearing in event at Kololo will be sworn in on Thursday 8.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE