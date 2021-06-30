A new date for the swearing in of the ministers who missed out on the June 21 swearing has been set, Watchdog Uganda has exclusively learnt.

As many as 17 Ministers didn’t take their oaths at the June 21 event organised at Kololo Independence Grounds.

It was later established that a large number of the absentee ministers couldn’t make it for the event.

Some ministers had gone into self isolation after they had either tested positive for COVID19 or been in contact with someone found positive for the highly contagious virus disease.

Reliable sources at the Cabinet Secretariat have intimated that July 8 is the date for the exercise.

According to our source, the decision on the actual venue for the event is still pending. It’s however believed between Entebbe State House Premises or Kololo Independence Grounds will be chosen to host the exercise.

Among ministers to swear on July is Milly Babirye Babalanda, 8, the Minister for the Presidency is among those set to grace the occasion according to Mr Ntogona Rogers, an insider at the Office of the NRM National Chairman [ONC].

Ms Babalanda is the only minister whose office issued a statement on why she missed taking oath after one of her contacts tested positive for COVID19. The statement was released shortly before the Kololo event.

Below are the ministers who missed swearing in on Monday June 21;

1. Rebecca Kadaga First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs (sworn in later)

2 Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka Attorney General

3 Dr Monica Musenero, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation

4 Dr Mary Gorreti Kitutu minister for Karamoja Affairs

5 Ms Judith Nabakooba minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development

6 Mr Muruli Mukasa minister for Public Service (not vetted)

7 Ms Evelyn Anite state minister for Investment and Privatisation

8 Ms Milly Babalanda minister for Presidency

9 Mr Henry Oryem state minister for Foreign Affairs (international Affairs)

10 Mr John Mulimba Foreign Affairs (regional) (not vetted)

11 Mr Fred Bwiino Kyakulaga state minister for Agriculture

12 Mr Sam Cheptoris Water and environment

13 Ms Margaret Muhanga state minister for primary healthcare

14 Ms Alice Kabooyo Luweero Triangle and Rwenzori Region (rejected)

15 Mr Hilary Onek Disaster Preparedness and Refugees

16 Mr Huda Oleru state minister for Veteran Affairs.

Kadaga was however sworn in at State House on Thursday last week.

