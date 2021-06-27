Police in Rubanda District is investigating circumstances under which a woman was killed by a mob,after she was accused of witchcraft.

Bonekonsira Tasiime in her 70s met her death after she was accused of bewitching Natukunda Fortunate,a 16 year old girl, who died of recent at Kabale regional referral hospital.

“It’s alleged that the deceased was suspected of having bewitched one Natukunda aged 16yrs resident of Kinyogo village Ntungamo parish who had just died in a hospital in Kabale town on the 26/06/2021,” Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson said in a statement.

“The mob suspected to consist of relatives of Natukunda attacked the family of Bonekonsira at their home but managed to escape for their lives. The group then set their house on fire and hunted for Bonekonsira whom they killed from Mataka village, Kiyebe parish.”

Maate added according to an examination done by police, the deceased’s body had been burnt beyond recognition.

“Her body was found with multiple injuries on the head, post mortem was done at scene by Police Surgeon, exhibits including sticks and ash were recovered. Statements of witnesses were also recorded. Other family members of the deceased are still in hiding fearing for their lives,”Maate noted.

He further revealed that efforts to arrest suspects are on going.

