Newly appointed National Resistance Movement [NRM] National Treasurer Amb Barbara Nekesa Oundo has hailed President Yoweri Museveni for selecting her to serve in the position.

Nekesa’s appointment to the position was announced on Tuesday 8th, 2021 along with the ministers’ list released by the President. She replaces Rose Namayanja who was promoted to Deputy Secretary General.

Speaking to the Secretariat Communications Directorate from her office in Pretoria- South Africa, the overly excited Ambassador said she is ready for the task and pledged to offer her best to the satisfaction of the Party Chairman H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the entire party leadership.

“I am extremely humbled by the level of confidence the President has in me and hence entrusting me with this new assignment in our great party,” she said.

Before her deployment at the Ugandan High Commission in South Africa, Nekesa had formerly represented Busia District as a woman MP.

She concurrently served as State Minister for Karamoja Affairs from 2011 to 2016 before her deployment to Pretoria.

While in the Karamoja docket, she worked under the tight supervision of First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni who was the senior minister then.

In this capacity, Nekesa earned herself a commendable reputation for her unreserved commitment on duty and unshakable loyalty to her party.

“I’m looking forward to working with colleagues at the Secretariat as we propel our lovely party to greater heights,” she confidently reassured party members.

Amb. Nekesa will be travelling to Kampala to take up her new office as soon as the concerned parties conclude the required diplomatic exit protocols.

NRM Publicist Rogers Mulindwa hailed Nekesa and said he has no doubt the President made the best choice by appointing the former legislator to the position.

He said Nekesa had over time exhibited her administrative credentials that the party will be grateful to utilize once she assumes her new office.

