Kamuli Woman MP Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has confirmed that she will contest for Parliament Speaker on an independent ticket.

Kadaga who was dumped by the NRM’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) in favour of her nemisis Jacob Oulanyah as the party flag-bearer for the Speakership position.

The decision was taken on Sunday at State House Entebbe.

However, addressing the media in Kampala hours after CEC’s move, Kadaga said she is not ready to backdown from the race.

“There have been many attempts to eject me from NRM party. I will contest for Speaker as independent. During CEC elections, there was intimidation and massive funding from some party members (against me).I’m being pushed out because of speaking about issues concerning ordinary people, “Kadaga who has been Speaker for 10 years said.

“My party has opted not to give me the flag so I have decided to contest. The only reason I’m being pushed out is because I have stood by the things that affect the people. For the last one year they have fought me also women are being relegated. So fellow Ugandans I ask you to urge your representatives to do the needful.”

The Speaker/Deputy Speaker election is slated for 24th May, 2021.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE