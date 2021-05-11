Police in Kabale District has in detention 14 Rwandans and eight Congolese for allegedly entering Uganda illegally.

The suspects had boarded a bus heading to Kampala from Kisoro District.

They were arrested on a tip off from different bus companies on Tuesday mornining at Nyakijumba check point along Kabale Mbarara highway heading to Buganda region for casual labour.

Non of the arrested had relevant travel/ movement documents an indication that they entered through porous boarder entry points.

Elly Maate,the kigezi regional police spokesperson has confirmed the development.

“For security reasons, they are being interrogated, after which will be arraigned before courts of law and charged accordingly,”Maate said.

This case has been registered at Kabale police under file numbe KABALE SD 33/11/05/2021.

