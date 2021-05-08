Police in Rukiga district is investigating circumstances under which a 49 year old woman was killed by cutting over land.

Savius Bakahebwa, a resident of Nyamihanga village Nyakasiru parish in Rukiga district was cut using a panga by Furaha Karuhanga,aged 36.

Karuhanga cut his aunt on the forehead, in the face and both arms on Friday night from her house.

The suspect after cutting the aunt, left her unconscious and ran away to the neighborhood farm of a one Pedson where he was working, climbed a big and tall eucalyptus tree and hanged himself on the extreme branch.

The two are said to have had a land wrangle for long, which could be the reason for which he killed her.

Elly maate, The kigezi region police spokesperson has confirmed the sad incident.

“Police was notified, visited both scenes and efforts to get the suicide body down are being made so that postmortem is done. Inquiries at hand,” Maate said.

