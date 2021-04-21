Kampala City Lord Erias Lukwago is back in Uganda.

Lukwago was early this month flown to Nairobi Hospital in Kenya for treatment after suffering from recurring dizziness, persistent abdominal discomfort and severe chest pain.

Lukwago posted his photos while walking within the confines of Nairobi Hospital before disclosing that he was in a stable condition.

And after spending some days at the hospital, Lukwago last week revealed that he was getting better.

“Having a health walk within the confines of The Nairobi Hospital. Currently in a stable condition and on course to full recovery, praise be to the Lord of the Universe.I will always be grateful to the committed team of physicians and health workers at The Nairobi Hospital led by Professor Godfrey Lule and to you all, dear friends, for your spirited concern and prayers,” Lukwago posted on his Facebook page last Friday.

Today Wednesday, the Lord Mayor disclosed that he was back home in relatively good health.

” Overly heartened and excited to be back home in a relatively good health. Can’t thank the Lord enough for the precious gift of life. Needless to say, your wonderful messages of hope, empathy and prayers lifted my spirit several folds. Asante sana,” he stated.

