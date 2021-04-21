Buganda has said there’s a plot to weaken and destroy the kingdom.

This has been revealed by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s Press Secretary, Dick Kasolo who says the plot is being orchestrated by the kingdom’s enemies who claim to love the Kabaka and Uganda’s largest cultural institution.

“There has been an outpouring of concern and well wishers for the health and well being of Ssabasajja Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II since the celebration of his 66th birthday on 13th April, 2021. While we continue to pray for Kabaka’s health and long life there is increasing concern and a need to guard against speculative , false, and outrightly malicious allegations circulating on social media. The malicious falsehoods have ranged from an allegation that the Kabaka had passed on away last year or that he was admitted on an emergency basis to Nakasero Hospital a few days ago,” Mr Kasolo said in a 20th April statement.

He added that the enemies of Buganda want to use the malicious allegations to weaken the kingdom.

“They are creating rifts amongst the people of Buganda and undermining the Kabaka officials especially the Katikkiro, Owek Charles Peter Mayiga and other Kabaka strong supporters. Please be aware of false messages that are going around. Let us be discerning and careful about what we see, hear or share on social media,” Mr Kasolo said.

“Do not lend a hand to the enemies of Buganda and Uganda by spreading false information which is intended to cause fear , alarm and undue excitement. The effort to weaken the kingdom shall not succeed. The disguised , concern for the kingdom should not deceive anyone.”

Mr Kasolo further warned Kabaka subjects to stop paying attention to misleading false social media messages propagandists.

“They pretend to support the Kabaka and Buganda when their real aim is to destroy Kabaka and Buganda.”

