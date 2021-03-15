Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has pleaded to Ugandans especially People Power/ National Unity Platform supporters to help him hunt for the man who beat up and injured his son Tamale Mirundi Jnr.

Mirundi Jnr was attacked last Thursday night as he was on his way home. He who was beaten to pulp is currently hospitalized at one of the health facilities in town.

Appearing on STV ‘Embuga’ show on Sunday, the controversial political analyst said his son was badly injured to the extent that he will not be able to speak for the next six months.

He also went ahead to kneel before viewers and asked Bobi Wine and group to help him track down and deal with the man who almost killed his son.

“I’m kneeling before you, I thank People Power supporters and my brother Bobi Wine who are hunting for the man called Yiga. This man comes from Gomba, this man abused the King of Buganda, he is a goon. One of his military soldiers is the one who beat up my son to the extent of breaking his jaw,” Mirundi said.

“My son will not be able to speak for the next six months. Please help, as I also use my intelligence machines to track down that man. Please look for that man, most of the time he is in lodges. Whoever beat my son , must suffer. Please help me, I’m an old man of 60 years, I have never knelt to ask for anything but this time round I have done so. Please look for that man who beat up my son and deal with him.”