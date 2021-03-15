The Rubanda East Member of parliament- elect Musasizi Ariganyira Henry has urged all his constituents to join him and work together since the election time is over.

Musasizi said his former opponents alongside their supporters are still lingering in the constituency speaking about politics,yet time for electioneering ended,a thing Musasizi described as a wastage of people’s time.

“I’m told that they have been traversing the constituency collecting signatures from you…. that’s a waste of time. Don’t even pay them attention. They should instead come and join us for the development of our constituency,” Musasizi said.

Musasizi made the remarks over the weekend at Kagoye catholic church in Nyamweru sub county Rubanda District.

Musasizi, who’s the Chairperson of the finance committee of parliament has been in parliament representing Rubanda East for ten years. The new coming term will make him the longest serving Rubanda East legislator.

Musasizi recently won his closest rival Jogo Kenneth Biryabarema in what was described as the hottest election contest ever in the history of Rubanda District.

Musasizi is also the Chairperson of the ruling national resistance movement party, NRM in Rubanda District.