Police in Rukiga District is investigating circumstances under which a 30 year old man was killed by his in-laws.

Hillary Niwamanya(the deceased) resident of Mukajanja village, Bucundura Parish in Rukiga District was allegedly Mobbed after he gone to pick his wife,who had departed with him over domestic issues. His wife has been only identified as Joan.

It’s reported that he was however assaulted by the relatives of his wife to coma.

The deceased was discovered dead on Thursday afternoon in his house.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi police spokesperson confirmed the development.

This case has been registered at Rukiga police under file number CRB 142/2021.