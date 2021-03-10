It was all joy and celebrations on Monday at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a multi-billion school project at Bugondha Primary School, Mbulamuti in Kamuli District.

The project is one of the two that Union Vision Mission, a non profit organisation from Korea offered to the people of Kamuli through area Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga. Another one will be at Bugulusi Primary school in Bugabula North Constituency which is also set to begin any time.

Union Vision is a non profit funded by the Korean People and deals in providing educational services and has constructed over 40 schools in the country over the last five years.

According to Kamuli Residential District Commissioner Mr Mutemo Robert, the project will involve the construction of a fully fledged Primary school with all facilities to accommodate over 1000 students. It will contain class rooms, modern pit latrines, staff quarters and a borehole.

Another borehole will also be constructed and donated to the host community.

On the criteria for the identification of the beneficiary communities, the RDC said the basic requirement is that there must be an existing school for the donors to upgrade or rehabilitate. They then handover the structures after and won’t have anymore interests in it.

On how the two areas were arrived at, Mutemo said the two schools possessed very dilapidated structures yet they were also attended by a large number of students, a prerequisite for consideration by the funders.

Mr Namiti Robert, an aide to the Speaker said the projects are part of Kadaga’s campaign promise on improved service delivery with an emphasis on education and poverty eradication.

” This is our mother’s fulfilment of the promise for better services. It’s time for us to realize that when she promises, she certainly delivers.” Namiti told this Website.

Although the actual construction has started at Bugondha, Kadaga is expected to preside over the official launch of the two projects some time next week.