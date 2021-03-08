President Yoweri Museveni has vowed to make Uganda’s leading daily newspaper-Daily Monitor bankrupt for talking ill about him.

Speaking during Women’s Day celebrations at State House Entebbe on Monday, the President said Daily Monitor is going to regret why they claimed that he (Museveni)and his family secretly vaccinated themselves against COVID-19.

In their article titled ‘Museveni ‘inner circle’ got Covid jabs- US Paper’, Daily Monitor quoting an American newspaper, The Wall Street Journal reported that “Members of President Yoweri Museveni’s inner circle were offered vaccines from China state-owned drug maker Sinopharm.”

“In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte’s security detail got Covid-19 vaccines last year before their use was authorized. And in Uganda, members of President Yoweri Museveni’s inner circle were offered vaccines. In Uganda as in Peru, the vaccines were from China state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm,” Monitor said quoting WSJ.

Now, Museveni says the local newspaper will have to cough some good money in his favour for defamation.

“In the mean time, I’m going to get from Daily Monitor money for my NRM party because they said I had hidden and vaccinated myself secretly, with my wife… Haaaa they are going to get me some money,” Museveni who is also the National Chairperson for ruling party NRM said.

He added that he has already dragged Daily Monitor to the Courts of Law and he will only forgive them if they apologize to him.

” I have already put the case in court, Monitor I’m going to make you bankrupt unless they apologize and lie down and say sorry sorry. If they don’t I really going to go for them. That I’m a selfish man who hid with my wife we injected ourselves when other Ugandans were at risk. That’s not Sabalwanyi, Sabalwanyi doesn’t behave like that.”