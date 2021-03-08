It may be nearly five years since the tenth parliament sat for the first time to decide on it’s Speaker in 2016 but to Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, it seems as though it happened just yesterday.

That time, the Omoro County MP came out fullhardy to oust Rebecca Kadaga whom he had deputised the previous term as Speaker. At the height of a very fierce battle however, President Yoweri Museveni – the NRM National Chairman convened a party caucus meeting at Kyankwanzi where Oulanyah was talked out of the contest. It has since been widely reported that Oulanyah’s withdrawal from the race hinged on a promise from Kadaga that she would serve that as her last term and later give way for her Deputy to take over.

It is however very clear that the Speaker will be out to defend the seat she has occupied for the last one decade [And another as Deputy Speaker under VP Ssekandi].

As for Oulanyah, he precisely knows that unseating the woman baptised ” the mother of wars” by Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze will truly be an uphill task. As such, a number of lethal strategies have already been put in place by Oulanyah to claim the Speakership seat come May this year.

This Website has since learnt that a team of very smart strategists comprising Members of the current Parliament that did not make it to the next Parliament have compiled a list of legislators from both the tenth and eleventh parliaments, with each given specific names to bring on board in a bid to promote their candidate.

The startegists have as well crafted an appealing message to be advanced against Kadaga speakership which among others include; segregating against members especially those that do support her. They claim Kadaga declines to give them a chance to speak on the floor of Parliament each time they raise hands, that she comes late for the sessions and thus makes members stay till late hence getting tired.

The massive plan involves the use of the Media to suffocate Kadaga’s bid. As such, various media houses, mainly Print and Online News sites have been lined up to carry out defamatory propaganda against the Speaker, while promoting the man from Omoro. By so doing, rival supporters will lose the morale and possibly defect so that Oulanyah wins even before the actual voting takes place.

To have this huge plot come to fruition with ease, we have since established that some big name MPs have been put in charge of particular regions to efficiently reach out to MPs from such regions with utmost convenience. These among others include Kiboga Municipality MP Ruth Nankabirwa and Bukono’ s Princess Percis Namuganza.

With President Museveni acting very cautious in the contest for fear of rupturing his party, the pro Oulanyah architects have devised a plan to clandestinely make it appear that their candidate is the one chosen by the Head of State for the position. This according to them will leave Kadaga isolated as their man swims in the NRM majority in the House

One thing however that remains certain is that Kadaga doesn’t easily go down as earlier experiences have proved. The Speakership race coming at the back of two of her greatest tests of her political career [ against Namuganza for CEC and Musumba for Kamuli], Oulanyah should be praying for a bigger muscle as he meets a rejuvenated Kadaga.