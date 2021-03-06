I am Denis. This year I planned to buy a used Toyota Spacio 2000 model. I however realize they are few in the bonds. Could you please advise me on what to consider before buying one?

CAR DOCTOR ANSWERS:

Denis, Yes it is true, Spacios are of recent very few in the market. However, when you land on one, these are the most important considerations to bear in mind. By the way, you can apply the rule whenever you are buying any used car.

Now the considerations you asked for:

Lifestyle considerations such as:

– Fit for purpose

– Technical condition

– Repair or service history

– Registration and ownership

– Insurance

– Resale value.

When it comes to lifestyle considerations, you need to focus on the intended passenger profile, age and numbers, loading capacity needed and journey plan such as off road, on road or mild off road.

The other aspect are technical considerations”

When it comes to technical matters, you should address the condition of all vehicle fluids (dirty, smelling burnt or leaking and below level). Engine and gearbox fluid condition will often tell you the condition of these important components. This is important if the fluids smell burnt or are below level. Engine sound and performance during idling or drive should also be looked at.

The variable valve timing kit and timing chain system on the 2000 Spacio is sensitive to oil quality. Technical assessment should also look at the general body condition to rule out a history of severe accident repair or concealment. Suspension and condition of drive train, brakes and wheel hubs can be assessed so you know how much you will need to fix worn out components.

Finally, a test drive will reinforce the impressions formed by inspection. Also, confirm registration and legitimate ownership.

You may want to run the registration through the city council parking data base to ensure there are no accumulated parking charges or dues.

This post is sponsored by Yuasa Investments ltd, the leading motor vehicle dealer and supplier of Japan Used, European brand-new vehicles and brand-new agriculture tractors. You can visit Yuasa Investments Ltd Car Bond in Nakawa or call toll-free line 0800-111-999. Mobile 0786440958, 0786440959. Facebook: Yuasa Investments Ltd