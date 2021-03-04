Former employees of Uganda Christian University have petitioned Mukono municipal council authorities challenging the unlawful termination of their contracts.

The employees are also opposed to the alleged extortion by the university management under the mandatory University Benefit Saving Scheme.

Those who preferred anonymity stormed the municipal Labour offices and delivered their queries, among which is failure by the university to pay their savings on exit as it was promised.

It’s alleged that their contracts were unlawfully terminated in 2016.

The Municipality labour officer Abubaker Wasajja promised to follow up the matter, and revealed that they have written to the university awaiting response.

The University Administration are yet to respond to the matter.