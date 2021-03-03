Nearly two weeks after Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zake left for USA to receive specialized medical attention following injuries inflicted on his life by security organs, the law maker has given a first update on his status.

Zaake left the country on 17th February before posting on his Facebook page updating followers on a successful flight he had had.

He said that his paralysed legs, along with his eyes that had developed a complication that made it difficult for him to look into direct light were some of the issues that needed more specialized attention.

“Arrived well in the United States of America for specialized treatment of my paralyzed legs and the back plus solving the issue for the fear of light in my eyes as advised by my physician. I pray that the US doctors carry out the treatment therapy fruitfully so that I get back to perfect shape again!” He wrote.

Following a two and a half weeks periód of silence, the National Unity Platform strongman, through his Facebook account issued another update on how the treatment was unfolding.

He said he was undergoing a series of out intesive outpatient- activities in different hospitals. Here, it was established that the Legislator had developed a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a result of the torture ordeal he has undergone at the hands of the different security organs back home.

As for his eyes, Zaake says they are being well managed by specialized experts. He says it has been established that his corneas had received bruises as a result of the chemicals sprayed into them by the police. He has thus been put on treatment to ensure proper restoration.

“As for my eyes, I am being well treated, observed, and examined by different eyesight professionals including an optician, optometrist and ophthalmologist. I was diagnosed with corneal abrasions (‘bruises’) where the cornea, the outermost layer of the eye, was injured by the chemical substance that security rogues sprayed in my eyes as they arrested me in April 2020. I am now using antibiotic eye drops and creams which I apply 3 times a day so that I completely regain my eye-sight such that I won’t have to use glasses anymore, ” he wrote.

Zaake further reports that it will take him at least 6 weeks to fully have his legs back according to what his physicians have told him. To gradually manage the paralysis in his muscle nerves, physicians are trying to slowly control them as well as aligning the joints.

“As for my leg, physians are spontaneously controlling the paralysis in the muscle nerves, and gradually handling the alignment of my legs. I expect to fully recover in about 6 weeks from now. Hopefully.Thank you for your prayers.”