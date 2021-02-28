City lawyer Bob Kasango died on Saturday from Luzira Murchison Bay Prison due to suspected heart failure.

“My Uncle Bob Kasango has died due to heart failure. Last met him at the prison before COVID-19. Rest well my uncle you have been such a great lawyer outside and inside prison. We will always remember you for your kindness and generosity,” Kasango’s nephew a one Bolton posted on social media.

Prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine said Kasango whose condition deteriorated at around 8pm died as he was being rushed to Mulago, adding that the body is at the referral hospital for postmortem.

In 2018, the Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Kasango (16 years to Luzira Prison) , former Public Service officials Jimmy Lwamafa (9), Christopher Obey (14) and Stephen Kiwanuka Kunsa (9) in jail for theft of sh15 billion meant for pensioners.

Justice Margaret Tibulya of the Anti-Corruption Court found him and the three officials guilty of diversion of funds, fraud, forgery, theft, and conspiracy to defraud government funds. She ordered that in addition to the 16 years in jail, Kasango should also compensate the government sh5 billion. Lwamafa was also ordered to compensate government 3 billion shillings.

Tibulya said that court relied on the recorded evidence by John Keitirima, then a registrar at the Civil Division of the High Court and now a Judge of the High Court.

Keitirima told court how Kasango asked him to help cover the forgeries so he can get money from government. The forged court documents included a bill of taxation and certificate of order purportedly issued by Charles Abola and 6,337 ex-servicemen who had sued Government demanding their pension.

According to the Commissioner-General of Prisons Dr.Johnson Byabashaija , Kasango’s sentence was to expire on December,20, 2034 but if he maintained good behavior, the earliest possible date of release would have been August,31, 2029.