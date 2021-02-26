Youth have been urged to embrace government programs regardless of their political affiliations.

The call has been made by Dr Ruth Biyinzika Musoke, the Project Head of Skills Development Facility (SDF) during the pass out ceremony of 60 artisans on Friday in Kampala.

Dr Musoke said that government has so far invested Shs90 billion in the SDF project with an aim of enhancing skills of young Ugandans to ensure that they keep to date with emerging technologies around the world as well as fight unemployment.

“Government gave us funds to help in skilling people around the country and as a result we are fighting unemployment. Even if your not educated, this program helps you to get skills. In Buganda alone, SDF injected over Shs30 billion in 300 groups. I’m so happy that the 60 of you have managed to complete your training,” she asserted.

Dr Musoke also urged the youth to embrace and use government programs to develop themselves.

“I want to request you to always go for government programs irrespective of the political party you belong to. Development knows no colour. You should think about other things after benefiting from government programs,” she added.

The United Engineers and Traders Association (UNETA) has been conducting skills enhancement training to its members under Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU)’s SDF grant. From the grant, the association trained 60 artisans in the field of welding, machining and motor vehicle mechanics. The training was led by Maganjo Institute of Career Education.

The beneficiaries who include 13 welders, 13 mechanists and 34 motor vehicle mechanics were awarded with Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) certificates and start equipment.

At the same event, Eng Joshua Mutambi, the Commissioner MSMEs (Processing and Marketing) at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives lauded UNETA for having managed to mobilise the youth to take part in the life changing initiative.

The Commissioner also urged the beneficiaries to use their gained skills to promote import substitution.

“We want to start manufacturing spare parts here. Use your skills to put our dream into reality. Please also take part in other fields like oil and gas, agro manufacturing, automotive industry among others,” noted Eng Mutambi, who also represented Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde.

He further asked artisans to market their products through organising trade fairs.

“As government we are ready to take you to East African Community exhibitions so that you showcase what you can do. We shall also link you to other stakeholders within the region for business.’

Sebiranda Moses, Chairperson UNETA revealed that the SDF project has benefited the association so much and with continued support, they are planning to conduct more productive trainings for their members.

On his part, Akiba Saverino Batalingaya, DIT”s Senior Qualifications Officer said, “It’s our responsibility as DIT to give up to date skills to Ugandans. These short trainings are so important because they lead to the social and economic development of the country.”

The event was also attended by officials from Buganda Kingdom, PSFU, Maganjo Institution of Career Education, Cluster Office Makerere University among others.